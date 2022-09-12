How Crown School Group embraces technology to make students future ready
Crown Group, leader of Crown Private School and Crown American private School are revolutionising traditional education by seamlessly infusing modern technology into everyday learning.
Crown private school is a British Cambridge examination certified school from Pre KG to grade 12 and the newly minted Crown American Private School offers the American Curric-ulum from KG - grade 12.
"We believe that technology can be used to positively impact learning and make an age old curriculum stimulating so students are more receptive," says Mr. Vinod Sharma, Chairman of Crown Group.
With student safety a top priority, both schools offer high security with 150 security cameras gracing the compounds. E safety awareness campaigns and activities are a regular feature to ensure online safety.
All corners are equipped with high speed internet connectivity that in turn powers interac-tive smart boards installed in each classroom for video and audio lessons.
The school is equipped with a robotics and innovation laboratory, where children start working on robotics as early as age 6.
"When we introduced the Immersive learning room and integrated this experience into our British and American curriculums, it was the real game changer in how our students learn daily. " explains Ms. Anne Morris, Principal of Crown American Private School.
The Immersive room uses projection technology to make the room walls come alive as in-teractive touch sensitive screens. All subjects can now be learned immersed in the experi-ence, simulations can be created, diagrams can be explored in 3D with children zooming in and out of details, viewing it from all angles, engrossed in the delight of control in their small palms.
"The experience essentially heightens and caters to many senses: touch, sight and sound. This increases tactical and visual focus of students in lessons for all grades, starting as young as KG," adds Ms. Stephanie, Head of KG department.
A multi culturally diverse environment emanates from the community of 2000 students and 4000 satisfied parents, an eclectic mix of locals Emiratis, Arabs and families hailing from over 40 nationalities. The teaching is enforced by Native English teachers, and extra academic support provided to students who need it.
Despite the heavy influence of the British curriculum and modern western technology, we maintain a strong focus on Quran understanding, Islamic morals and social studies and Ara-bic subjects as per the curriculum set by the Ministry of Education.
On the other hand, For sports activities, the school maintains a football field, basketball court, and a multi purpose hall for extra curricular activities.
"Overall, we like to offer a well rounded schooling to our students, so while we use technolo-gy to boost everyday learning, we make sure the extra curricular and sports are an integral part of the child's school life," explains Dr. Kishore Pillai, Director of Education of Crown Group of schools.