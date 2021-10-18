Gitex 2021: UAE University students present innovations to improve healthcare services

Abu Dhabi - The mobile apps are among the university's latest innovations in AI

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 18 Oct 2021, 12:58 PM

UAE University (UAEU) students have developed two apps to help improve healthcare services.

One of the apps will help patients book medical appointments, while the second one can be used to observe social distancing and ensure community safety in crowded areas.

The mobile apps are among the university's latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and smart applications presented at Gitex Global at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The students explained that the use of the ‘Smart Healthcare Appointment System’ app, which was designed to manage the patient experience of booking medical treatment, will save time, prevent congestions at healthcare facilities, avoid inconvenience, and improve efficiency of services.

Students from the College of Information Technology have also presented their own mobile application that can help people observe physical distancing and ensure community safety.

It is a network-based system that uses low-resolution infrared sensors to facilitate daily routines, such as travel to school or the workplace.

This app serves to monitor a person’s indoor activity with guidelines set in place in for emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Crucially, it also maintains their privacy.

At Gitex, the university’s IT specialists are also presenting the outcomes of three projects that use digital technology to facilitate services used by the entire university community.

The ‘Future Chapter’ is the first smart lecture theatre designed in cooperation with Cisco International to facilitate education and research in artificial intelligence and the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The ‘Virtual Assistant’ is an application that uses AI to enable anyone with an interest in the university to find accurate information to address their questions. The ‘UAEU’ application connects the university community, its partners, and the public to the university’s systems and services.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, chancellor of the UAEU and Cultural Adviser to the President of the UAE, said: “UAEU's participation in this important event is a unique opportunity to display the digital infrastructure, information technology, and smart services that the university community makes use of. It is important that we also learn about developments in these fields around the world and consider how to make use of them."