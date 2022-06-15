GETEX Summer is here
The event intends to provide guidance and facilitate students in getting college admission for UG and PG study options in the new academic year, starting from September 2022
Building on the core objectives of the GETEX brand - to provide students with the opportunity to compare course options and other admission perks offered by regional and international based universities - the first summer edition of GETEX has generated tremendous public interest, which almost guarantees this event will deliver on its commitment.
GETEX Summer 2022 opens tomorrow, June 18, in the Bubble Lounge at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. This premier event will feature 40 leading education providers, offering multiple course options and on-the-spot sign-up-benefits to students who want to secure college admission before the upcoming summer holidays.
GETEX Summer is timed after the CBSE final board examinations and close to the end of the academic year for all the UAE schools, so students are more collected and confident of meeting university-intake criteria. On the flip side, universities are using this opportunity to fill their classrooms and therefore, will be more flexible with their enrollment fee structure, at the very least.
Business, finance and accounting are taking centre stage at this edition of GETEX, but many of the universities on the GETEX floor are offering foundation courses and undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) degrees in verticals such as cybersecurity, bio-technology, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), medicine, engineering and the arts, including music, fashion and design.
Almost all exhibitors at this edition of GETEX Summer are offering students the opportunity to sign up for exchange programmes or optional transfers to their parent campuses, as the course progresses. Students also stand to benefit from participating in student councils and extra-curricular activities, including sports, arts, book clubs and a host of social events. Additionally, most universities facilitate internships for their UG students and a promise of permanent placements for their star, professional-course students, making the whole learning phase a very enriching experience.
Students can visit the GETEX Abridged Show at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, to update themselves with information on today’s most-sought-after skillsets for tomorrow's career-oriented jobs.
ENTRY TO THE SHOW IS FREE
Dates : Saturday, 18th June 2022 and Sunday, 19th June 2022 Timings : 11am to 7pm
Please pre-register for your entry badge at: http://www.mygetex.com/
You can also pre-register here by scanning the QR code below to receive your free entry badge online.
For more information please visit www.mygetex.com