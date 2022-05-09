Education experts from over 200 universities to gather in Abu Dhabi next week

The fair focuses on the importance of advanced skills, labour market trends and future professions

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 6:54 PM

Experts and researchers from more than 220 universities and institutions across the world will come together in the UAE Capital next week for the eighth Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Forum.

Known as a platform where experts can exchange experiences and knowledge about the global education landscape and the future of teaching and learning, the event is set to be held at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi from May 16 to 17.

Dr Moza Saeed Al Badi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, said the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Forum are great for exchanging experiences and visions by bringing together universities and government and private educational institutions from the UAE and abroad.

“This important knowledge platform brings together our students with experts, specialists and prestigious academic institutions from around the world to achieve the UAE goals and requirements of sustainable development, especially concerning developing the capabilities of Emirati youths and preparing them for future jobs and professions,” he said.

“We are keen on promoting and developing the country’s educational systems following the highest international standards towards building a future-ready Emirati student who is capable, talented, and trained in opportunities for improvement, excellence, innovation and Artificial Intelligence.”

The exhibition targets local and international universities, colleges and institutes and those wishing to complete their studies at all levels, distance teaching institutes, ministries, academic development bodies, technical and technical training institutes, and diplomatic missions.

ALSO READ:

This year, the fair focuses on the importance of advanced skills, labour market trends and future professions, guiding students and parents about the nature of future trends, and bringing them together with educational institutions and academic advisors.

The exhibition is an ideal platform for international and local educational institutions from the region and worldwide to discover the brightest talents wishing to pursue higher studies in various disciplines with ideas, knowledge and advice to shape their future.

Maryam Ahli, CEO of Education Interface, said that the exhibition has become a platform for attracting decision-makers and researchers from government, semi-governmental, and private sectors, and all those who seek to achieve strong and fruitful partnerships aimed at promoting and supporting efforts to improve education and learning, and to improve educational outcomes and scientific research.

“The exhibition provides an opportunity for companies, institutions, governmental, semi-governmental and private bodies to communicate directly with students and build sustainable relationships in education,” she said.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com