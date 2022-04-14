Dubai: Private school sector records highest ever enrollment

Dubai is currently home to 34 international higher education institutions that provide more than 600 programmes.
Education2 weeks ago
The number of students attending Dubai private schools has topped 300,000 for the first time ever. A total of 303,262 students are enrolled in Dubai’s private schools, up from 289,019 in September 2021, representing a growth of 4.9 per cent.
Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA said: “Dubai’s private schools have consistently focused on improvement and growth, even during challenging times. The record number of students reflects the trust and confidence that families place in schools. We’re grateful to educators, parents and students for being part of Dubai’s education community and for creating the future of education together.”
The rise in school enrolment also reflects Dubai’s growing attractiveness as a lifestyle, business and investment destination, which has encouraged families from across the world to relocate to the city.
ALSO READ:
According to newly released data, UK curriculum schools (35 per cent) remain the top choice for students followed by Indian curriculum (26 per cent) and US curriculum schools (16 per cent). Students studying in private schools represent a total of 187 nationalities, which shows the vast cultural diversity of the emirate’s student community.
Dubai currently has 215 schools providing 18 curriculum choices.
Dubai is currently home to 34 international higher education institutions that provide more than 600 programmes.
Education2 weeks ago
A 'masculinity contest culture' can foster a hyper-competitive and dysfunctional organisational climate
Education3 weeks ago
Despite challenges posed by a new assessment pattern and online learning, schools say students met expectations
Education3 weeks ago
Authorities are yet to announce Ramadan timings for schools.
Education3 weeks ago
New OECD report outlines Dubai schools’ well-being journey and KHDA’s key initiatives
Education3 weeks ago
The game, which features a 3D space environment, follows the mechanics of Snakes and Ladders
Education3 weeks ago
The first term marks were announced offline last week
Education3 weeks ago
As schools head into spring break, educators are hopeful that more Covid restrictions will be eased in the future
Education3 weeks ago