Dubai: New IB curriculum school offering a later start time to open soon

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 4:50 PM

A new IB curriculum school offering a later start time to students will open in Dubai this August.

The official school day will begin at 9am taking into consideration children’s natural sleep cycles and allowing their learning to be in balance with family life. This is later than any other school in the Emirate.

The school aims to accommodate the conflicting needs of daily life, allowing families to design their work-family life around the official school day of 9am to 4pm.

Nilay Ozral, CEO of Bloom Education, said: “Bloom World Academy is a school that harnesses a progressive way of thinking and offers something truly different and dynamic that really does put children’s wellness and development at the forefront of all that it does. We are so happy to finally be able to offer a school to parents who are looking for the ability to personalise their child’s academic journey in a premium high-quality education setting.”

The later start time of 9am will be supported by a combination of optional wraparound care from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm, along with an extensive selection of co-curricular activities, including sports, arts, and homework club from 8am to 8:45am and from 4pm to 5pm.

The wraparound care will give the school the opportunity to widen the curriculum as well as support parents who are looking for an extended timeframe of childcare support.

The school is divided into different pastoral phases from Primo, the Early Years Centre; to Nexus, the Pre-University Centre.

Elucidating on the essence of their core values, John Bell said: “Bloom World Academy is the embodiment of what a true IB curriculum school should be. We are a firm believer in stage not age when it comes to education and the school’s flexible, customised approach will support this in every sense. Bloom World Academy really does dare to do things differently and we are so happy to finally be able to offer parents an education for their children which really does put the student first.”

The student-centric curriculum has been built on the concept of ‘stage not age’ to ensure that children progress and develop their learning based on their aptitude, interests, and abilities — not solely based on their age or academic year.

The school aims to empower each student to take ownership of their learning with a Learning Achievement Passport (LAP), which will allow students to work towards their own personal curriculum, timetable, and targets, and will be reviewed collectively and openly between teachers, parents, and students every month.

Bloom World Academy will open the doors for Pre-KG to Grade 9 students. Enrolment is now open with founder family discount packages available. For more information, visit bloomworldacademy.ae