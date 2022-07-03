Dubai Golden Visa, scholarships announced for exceptional students

This was in recognition of the holistic educational experience provided to students and faculty
The Dubai Crown Prince has announced an initiative to recognise, reward and honour outstanding high school students.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said Dubai students who excel would be granted the Golden Visa and scholarships.
The scholarships are for the top Emirati Grade 12 students, while the 10-year residency is for outstanding expatriates and their families.
Sheikh Hamdan highlighted how His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has an ambitious vision for Dubai. To realise this vision, the emirate and the country need qualified cadres, he tweeted.
High school graduates, who aced the recently-conducted end of term exams, were told that they would receive the coveted UAE Golden Visa.
Taking to Twitter to congratulate the graduates, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security said it would get in touch with the top scorers about the procedure to grant them the Golden Visa. The students’ families will also get the long-term residency
