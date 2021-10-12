Dubai gears up for 'most impactful' Grad Show edition

Dubai - Top graduates from 470 leading universities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East are applying for this year’s edition

Tue 12 Oct 2021

Dubai is gearing up for the seventh Global Grad Show, which has seen a 70 per cent increase in participants, compared to figures last year. It is set to be event’s most impactful edition to date.

Top graduates from 470 leading universities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East are applying for this year’s edition.

University students from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Oxford and Cambridge — along with those from regional colleges in developing economies including Bhutan, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Jamaica and Brunei — will be part of this mega event. Participants are set to showcase innovative projects in fields like bioengineering, cloud computing, neuroscience and urban design.

The 2021 selection of international projects will be unveiled online on November 8. It will feature the most innovative solutions to some of the greatest challenges of our time.

“The Global Grad Show mirrors the UAE’s and Dubai’s drive for future-readiness and its commitment to developing human capital. Through the efforts of the thousands of brilliant young minds who engage with the programme every year, a better future is being shaped,” said Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council.

The event is held under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa, in partnership with A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Culture. Since its launch in 2015, more than 7,000 students across over 640 universities have submitted projects to the programme, making it a key converging point for talented minds from across the world.

This year, show’s entrepreneurship programme has seen triple the number of registrations compared to last year.

From November, it will start offering training and mentorship from venture-building experts and a network of industry leaders. At the end of the development journey, successful participants will have the opportunity to pitch ideas to investors.

ARM Holding has pledged a fund worth Dh10 million over 10 years to support participants in advancing their projects.

