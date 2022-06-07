Dubai: Fees for all private schools now available online

Parents can get accurate and up-to-date list

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 6:48 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 10:45 PM

An online resource in Dubai that details relevant academic fees is now available for all private schools in the emirate. Authorities said the ‘School Fees Fact Sheet’ is a one-page reference that lists all mandatory and optional fees that private schools may charge during an academic year.

In the first roll-out of the resource, Dubai’s education regulator had listed the fees for schools that start their academic year in April. Information is now available for schools that begin the year in September.

In addition to mandatory tuition fees, the fact sheet includes details of other verified fees that parents would pay during an academic year. These include transportation, extra-curricular activities, school trips and books, among others. It will also include information on discounts and scholarships given by each school, if applicable.

The sheet will also be included in the annual parent-school contract.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “The School Fees Fact Sheet will be now available every academic year for all private schools in Dubai. The Fact Sheet not only gives parents accurate and up-to-date information on all the fees they could be expected to pay, it also enables parents and schools to better focus on children’s learning.”

The resource is publicly viewable on KHDA’s website (https://web.khda.gov.ae/en/Education-Directory/Schools), giving parents an option to compare schools.

ALSO READ: