Dubai: Educational leader and founder of Gulf Indian High School passes away

Noted educational leader and the founder Chairman of Gulf Indian High School, Dubai John M Thomas has died at the age of 79
The school has put up a tribute on the school’s social media channels expressing gratitude towards his laudable service and grief for the irreparable loss. In a message to students and parents on Facebook, the school said: "He was a visionary with a solid determination to translate his vision into reality. A leader who led by example and tempered all his dealings with compassion and sensitivity.”
Highly respected in the local and Indian community, John Thomas was born in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on April 28th, 1943. He was actively involved in philanthropic activities in the field of education and set up Gulf Indian High School in 1979.
A pall of gloom descended on the education fraternity after the demise of John M Thomas.
He leaves behind his wife Annamma John, son Wynn John and daughter Wilcy.
