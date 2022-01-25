Dubai: KHDA releases admission guidelines for enrolling children in nurseries

Child must be aged between 45 days and six years to be admitted to an early childhood centre.

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 5:29 PM

A child must be aged between 45 days and six years to be admitted to an ‘early childhood centre’ in Dubai.

Education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) revealed admission guidelines as it released a new guide for early childhood education operators.

More than 200 nurseries and early childhood centres, including 15 new centres that opened in 2021, currently cater to children in Dubai.

The new guide supports investors in Dubai’s early childhood education and care sector. Designed to promote growth and quality in the sector, the guide includes detailed information on educational and operational requirements of opening or expanding an early childhood education sector in Dubai.

The process to open or expand an early education centre has been streamlined, with reduced documentation requirements and faster processing times.

Guidelines for early childhood centres include:

>> New centres need to have dedicated education and care plans and have a clear governance structure in place

>> All staff employed must have suitable attributes, qualifications, knowledge and experience for their role

>> Staff caring for children aged 45 days to 35 months should have expertise in baby and toddler care and development

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of Permits and Compliance at KHDA, said: “The benefits of high-quality education and care are well-documented, both to children’s development and to society as a whole. We have high expectations of Dubai’s early years education sector, and this guide gives operators the information they need to offer high-quality provision. We plan on working closely with our partners in this sector to ensure that children are able to learn and thrive in an environment that puts their wellbeing at heart.”