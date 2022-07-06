Dubai: DIA Emirates Hills students deliver brilliant performance in IBDP exams

Cohort of 153 students, representing 34 nationalities, achieve 100 per cent pass rate

Supplied photo

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 6:22 PM

Students at Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills, an IB school based in Dubai, have delivered a stellar performance for the 2021-22 academic year.

A cohort of 153 students, representing 34 nationalities, achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and recorded an IB average of 37.2 points. In addition, five students attained the full 45 points in the IB Diploma, a feat achieved by only 200 students each year across the world, putting them in the top 0.1 per cent of students globally.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, congratulated the students for setting the benchmark very high this year. “We are delighted that our internationally diverse class of 2022 has once again proved that they have the skill to take on one of the most competitive examinations in the world. Our mission continues to inculcate lifelong learning – and we are so proud of our culture where all students are challenged and can excel.”

DIA Emirates Hills’ IBDP coordinator and deputy head of Academics, Pam Parasram, said: “Our students are truly resilient to have been put through the rigour of demanding IB programmes. They have made us proud with their excellent results. It is truly inspirational to have worked alongside such talented young men and women and dedicated teachers.’’

DIA Emirates Hills’ principal, Ian Thurston, added: “DIA Emirates Hills students are consistently achieving exceptional IB results, for many in a bilingual setting. These students have been hugely affected by the pandemic: they’ve never sat formal exams, they’ve coped with Distance Learning or absence and yet they have excelled! These results reflect the motivation and dedication of our aspirational students and our inspirational teachers. It is a wonderful privilege to be part of a community that supports students to attend some exceptional universities across the world.”

Sneha Sahay, a student who scored 45 points, said: “I am eternally grateful to my teachers and coordinator for creating such a seamless experience for us over the last two years despite these circumstances and would advise students entering the IB to trust the process and have faith in their own capabilities - it seems daunting but taking it one day at a time is when the real learning happens.”

Nour Hedna, another student who scored 45 points, also expressed her joy upon hearing her results. “There is no doubt that I am grateful for the support I received from my teachers and school. I must equally thank my family for always believing in me and pushing me to reach my fullest potential during the IB. My biggest advice to future students would be to never compare yourself to others, and to remember that you are your greatest competition.”