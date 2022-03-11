Dubai: Amity University gives honorary doctorate to Aster chairman

Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 2:57 PM

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, of Aster DM Healthcare has been awarded an honorary Doctorate for Philanthropy.

Amity University, Dubai conferred the Doctorate on him on Thursday at the university campus, for his commitment to continue serving people in need and making healthcare affordable and accessible for millions of people each year across GCC and India.

Dr Moopen said: “Over last five decades, my endeavour has been to provide quality healthcare at an affordable cost to the people. Being in healthcare, we touch the lives of people every day literally and see the requirement to provide care to the marginalized populations. We are actively trying to do this through various initiatives, and I am honoured to receive this prestigious degree from Amity University which will further reaffirm our commitment to continue serving more people in need across the world.”

Dr Moopen started his practice with a single clinic in Dubai. He reserved one day every week to see patients for free from morning till night.

A dedicated philanthropist, Dr Moopen has embarked on numerous social initiatives through Aster DM Foundation and Dr Moopen Family Foundation.

He has also earmarked 20 per cent of his personal wealth for philanthropic activities, enabling social change and helping people in need.

In 2017, he launched the Aster Volunteers Global CSR programme to bridge the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Today, there are 42,000 volunteers who have impacted 3.5 million lives from countries like India, Somalia, Sudan, Jordan, Philippines, Oman and UAE among many others.

Dr Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University said: “We have been fortunate to celebrate a momentous occasion like this convocation with some of the region’s top leaders and innovators. It was a privilege to award an honorary doctorate to Dr Moopen, a visionary leader, who has been instrumental in shaping the global healthcare industry. He is an embodiment of continuous excellence, highest professionalism, graciousness and generosity.”

Dr Moopen has been a recipient of several prestigious awards over the years. He was conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman and Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2011; the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry); for Organisational Excellence during the pandemic by Harvard Business Council; and recognised as one of the 100 most inspiring leaders in the Middle East by Arabian Business Magazine. He has also been recognised as one of the most powerful Indian leaders in the Arab World by Forbes Middle East magazine.

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India, with 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 323 pharmacies and 66 labs and patient experience centres in seven countries, including India.

The group has over 24,350 plus dedicated staff, including 3,110 doctors and 7,063 nurses across geographies.

