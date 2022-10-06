Dubai: Over 35 universities to participate in KT UniExpo on Friday

Back to school in UAE: Emirates Transport releases 3 animated films on school transport safety awareness
Over 35+ universities will participate in a two-day higher education fair organised by Khaleej Times on October 7-8 to explore academic opportunities.
Through the in-person format of the upcoming fourth edition of KT UniExpo that’s taking place the Shangri-La Hotel Dubai, prospective students will get an opportunity to explore both undergraduate and postgraduate courses as they weigh their career options.
The UAE’s leading higher education event will provide an opportunity for senior school students to engage with universities and other education providers and get all their questions answered about different academic options from specialists.
There will be live Q&A session, seminars and workshops acclimatising students and parents with different varsities who are at a critical stage of the decision-making process - choosing what to study.
The career counsellors will also guide on local and international sponsorships and financial aid opportunities.
The event provides the perfect opportunity for a school student (Grades 9-13), to meet and discuss their future path with some of the top local and international colleges and universities present at the event.
Participating institutions include Ajman University, American University of Sharjah, Amity University, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), BITS Pilani, College of Maritime Transport & Technology (CMTT), Curtin University, De Montfort University, Education Malaysia, Global Business Studies (GBS), Global Study, Heriot-Watt University, Istituto Marangoni, Manipal University, Canadian University Dubai (CUD), Middlesex University, Murdoch University Dubai, Qadri International Educational Consultancy, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Sharjah University, SP Jain School of Global Management, Synergy University Dubai, St. George’s University, University of Birmingham, University of West London, University of Wollongong and Westford University College.
Students can network with admissions representatives, alumni, and fellow applicants
Some topics that will be touched upon during the various sessions include key factors to consider when choosing your career path; aligning education with future jobs; creating the ideal college application timeline, selecting the perfect university; financing higher education; tips for Ielts and other exams; study options in Malaysia; and influence of technology on careers.
Some of the key speakers include Dr Neil Hopkin, Principal - Sunmarke School; Jonathan Cox, Head of Secondary School - Raffles World Academy; Lali Matthew, Head of Careers - The Westminster School; Anthony Koshy, Principal - Global Indian International School; Paul Kelly, Head of Secondary - Sunmarke School; Nargis Khambata, Principal - Gems Modern Academy; Zuhaib Khan - LEAP Finance; Naïma Gauthier, University Academic Counsellor - Swiss International Scientific School, among others.
UniExpo 2022 expects to attract up to 5000+ students and parents helping them connect with opportunities that can change their future.
For more information about the event, contact: events@khaleejtimes.com
