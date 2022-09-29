Covid in UAE: Green Pass must for parents to visit schools in Sharjah

This comes as the education authority in the emirate updates safety measures for educational institutions

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 1:59 PM

Parents visiting schools and educational institutions in Sharjah must have a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, authorities announced on Thursday. The pass turns green after an individual takes a PCR test and gets a negative result. For vaccinated individuals, the status remains green for 30 days, while for unvaccinated ones, it’s seven days.

This came as the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced updated Covid safety measures for schools and private educational institutions.

Other rules include:

>> Wearing a face mask in closed and open areas is optional for all students, school staff and visitors. It continues to be mandatory for Covid-19 suspected cases until proven negative by a PCR test result.

>> Isolation of confirmed Covid-19 cases is reduced to five days.

>> Quarantine of close contacts is no longer required. PCR testing is required only if Covid-related symptoms appear.

>> Continue the regular cleaning, sanitising and disinfection protocols of school premises.

Students and teachers reported to schools across the UAE on Wednesday without masks for the first time since campuses reopened after Covid-19.

As part of the sweeping changes announced to Covid safety measures, mask wearing has been made optional in all public spaces in the UAE, except medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means.

