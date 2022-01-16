Covid-19: UAE University green pass, hybrid learning system with start of new semester

All campus buildings, gardens and roads will be subject to periodic sterilization campaigns

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 3:15 PM

The UAE University has announced its commitment to the Ministry of Education directives regarding the protocols and procedures for operating educational facilities considering the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the new system of weekly work, by applying the instructions for the methods of offering lectures during the spring semester of the academic year 2021- 2022.

The students will be divided into two groups. The first includes the colleges of engineering, agriculture and veterinary medicine, humanities and social sciences and education.

The second group includes the colleges of business and economics, science, information technology, law, and health sciences programs at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences. The lectures for the spring semester will be from Monday to Friday every week, while Friday lectures will end at 12pm.

To preserve the health and safety of students, faculty members, staff and workers at the United Arab Emirates University, the campus is subject to comprehensive sterilization campaigns periodically in all university buildings, gardens, roads and public places. This will be done along with continuous daily sterilization of the main building, the reception hall, ablution places and toilets, and student hostels with the latest sterilization methods.

The university administration also strictly applies the rules for campus access using Al Hosn App green pass requirement for faculty members and students who meet the requirements of UAE-approved vaccination. Thermal cameras have been installed since the beginning of the pandemic to measure the body temperature of those entering the campus.

