Covid-19: Remote learning proves importance of parents in education, says UAE minister

They 'remain a major influence on their children's learning through school and into higher education,' he said

By Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 3:36 PM

Parents play a key role in children's learning and are instrumental in developing education, said Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education.

In his latest article on the UAE education system, titled: "Parents are a key component of our educational system" and "Vocational education is a key focus of our future efforts", which was published on social media, Al Hammadi noted that parents had a great impact in achieving "our country's educational aspirations from the very beginning, by ensuring the education of both boys and girls, and instilling in their daughters and sons the importance of science, which is a foundation for the UAE human capital to achieve our comprehensive national renaissance."

"Parents remain a major influence on their children's learning through school and into higher education," he said.

The minister pointed out that the exceptional efforts made by parents to make distance education in UAE a success during the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the reverence for the role of parents and the great respect for their assumption of national responsibility with a sense of sincerity and dedication.

"We are fully convinced that, in the process of pushing forward with many initiatives within our short, medium and long-term future plans, we will continue to receive advice and support from parents, and work together to fortify our identity, enhance our present, and crystallise our future," said Al Hammadi.

On technical and vocational education in the UAE, the minister said that it would be an area that seeks to expand and enhance the quality of this type of education based on the country's economic requirements.

"Based on the previous successes recorded by technical and vocational education in the country, we are working in coordination with those in charge of the institutions of the national economy; to determine the required fields in the technical and vocational education sector, develop its knowledge and skill outputs, both general and higher, provide qualified teachers, apply appropriate mechanisms to ensure the quality of education," said Al Hammadi.

"We also look forward to attracting more students in technical and vocational education, and coordinate with national economic institutions to provide training that is not an integral part of professional curricula, and building a solid qualifications system that allows members of this important sector to learn for life and study until obtaining a professional doctorate degree."

ALSO READ:

He said they were confident that concerted efforts and the growing societal awareness about the need to strengthen the technical and vocational education sector would increase the motivation of more of "our sons and daughters to join this sector."

The technical and vocational education sector has provided many graduates for the UAE labour market who enjoy high efficiency and distinguished productivity, he said.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com