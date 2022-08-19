CBSE to upload official Grade 10, 12 sample question papers as soon as first week of Sept

Experts note pattern differences, say 2022-2023 exams may be more difficult

By ANI Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 3:13 PM

Experts estimate that CBSE may upload the 2022-23 official sample papers for CBSE Grade 10 and 12 as soon as the first week of September 2022.

Considering that the Board exams are starting in February 2023, many schools will start conducting pre-boards from November-December 2022 onwards, due to almost 100 per cent offline sessions this year.

This puts pressure on CBSE to clarify the pattern at the earliest to give students and teachers at least six to seven weeks to prepare accordingly for pre-Board exams.

CBSE experts have identified some pattern changes in the soon-to-be-uploaded sample papers that every student and teacher should know:

1. New style of questions: This time, you may see at least four case-based questions having a mixture of objective (MCQ type) and subjective (VSA and SA type) sub-questions in each case study. Along with that, you will see a lot of separate real-life situations based on Objective and Subjective questions (termed competency questions).

2. Total questions: Expect around 35-38 questions in total (mixture of objective and subjective types) on a similar length of paper as it was in the 2020-21 sample papers, when the boards were eventually cancelled due to Covid-19.

3. Difficulty level: This time will be slightly higher than what was seen in Term 2 of 2021-22. Mainly because students have had full access to offline teaching, a syllabus is reduced, and more focus on conceptual thinking (technical subjects) and inference-based questions (languages) is emphasised from the beginning of this academic year by CBSE.

