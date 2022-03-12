CBSE Grade 10 Term 1 results released; scores shared with schools

The exams were held between November and December in 2021

Results for India's CBSE Grade 10 Term 1 exams have been announced by the board.

In an email, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has shared the CBSE Term 1 Result of class 10 students with the respective schools.

On Friday, CBSE announced that the Term 2 board exams for grades 10 and 12 will commence from April 26.

The CBSE board exams for 2022 are being conducted over two terms for the 2021-22 academic session.

While releasing the date sheets for Ter, 2 exams on Friday, the Board stated that it had given a considerable gap between the two exams, bearing in mind that schools were closed due to the pandemic (in India).

