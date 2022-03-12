CBSE Grade 10 Term 1 results released; scores shared with schools

Timing for a single trip should not exceed 75 minutes
Results for India's CBSE Grade 10 Term 1 exams have been announced by the board.
In an email, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has shared the CBSE Term 1 Result of class 10 students with the respective schools.
The exams were held at various testing centres around the country between November and December in 2021.
On Friday, CBSE announced that the Term 2 board exams for grades 10 and 12 will commence from April 26.
The CBSE board exams for 2022 are being conducted over two terms for the 2021-22 academic session.
Term 1 exams were held in November-December,while the term-2 exams will start April 26 for both grades.
While releasing the date sheets for Ter, 2 exams on Friday, the Board stated that it had given a considerable gap between the two exams, bearing in mind that schools were closed due to the pandemic (in India).
