UAE: CBSE Grade 10, 12 board exams for 2022-23 to begin on February 15

Board decides to do away with 1st, 2nd and 3rd divisions in exam results to avoid 'unhealthy competition'

By PTI Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 4:28 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 4:47 PM

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Grades 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15 next year, according to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Unlike last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session in 2023.

“In light of the lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,” Bhardwaj said.

“CBSE has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year. In 2022, in view of Covid-19, these exams were conducted in two terms,” Bhardwaj had earlier said.

The results for the 2022 examination for Grades 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent students have cleared the Grade 12 exam, 94.40 pc candidates have passed class 10 exam.

According to Bhardwaj, CBSE has decided not to declare merit lists for Grade 10 exams to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students.

A large number of schools in the UAE follow the CBSE curriculum.

"As per the earlier decision of the Board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The Board is also not awarding first, second and third divisions to its students."

However, he added that merit certificates will be issued to 0.1% of the students, who have secured the highest marks in each of the subjects.