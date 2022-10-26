Build a successful career in finance with Zayed University
The finance industry is booming, and careers are aplenty for finance professionals. If your professional goal is to kickstart or add a boost to your career in finance, then consider Zayed University's globally recognised master of science in finance.
The programme will provide you with the solid foundation in the functions of finance as well as expertise in financial management that you require in order to succeed in a wide spectrum of senior management positions in investment banking, asset management, corporate and international finance, consulting, sales and trading, venture capital, private equity, and financial markets. Programme courses include corporate finance, international finance and banking, statistics and quantitative methods for finance, Islamic finance principles, financial markets, financial institutions management, monetary policies, asset valuation and applied research to prepare you for productive and highly rewarding careers in the financial industry.
Other highlights of the Zayed University master of science in finance include:
- In gaining specialised industry knowledge, skills and experience in multiple disciplines, you will be able to more adequately forecast global markets.
- In gaining a transferable skill set that includes analytical and critical thinking, relationship building, adaptability, interpersonal, leadership and team management skills, you will be empowered to take control of your career path.
- A problem-solving approach will help you to predict future financial challenges and allow the organisation to prepare for them beforehand. A problem-solving skill portfolio therefore identifies you as a favourable candidate for financial institutions and other finance-related jobs.
- The faculty includes not just distinguished researchers in finance, accounting, and economics, but also leading practitioners in banking, investments, and consulting.
- The programme also prepares you for the globally recognised and highly regarded chartered financial analyst (CFA), certified financial risk manager (CFRM) or certified financial manager (CFM) exams. Gaining further professional training, knowledge and expertise will help you quickly step up your career game.
- The UAE's strong and diverse business community translates into exceptional learning and career opportunities for Zayed University graduates.
- You do not need an undergraduate degree in finance to pursue the master of science in finance.
Get Started
Admission is open to male and female students from all nationalities. Applicants must have earned a four-year baccalaureate degree with a CGPA of 3.0 or higher from an accredited university and demonstrate sufficient English proficiency to manage a challenging, fast-paced programme. Zayed University is committed to helping graduate students afford their education by providing financial support, including academic merit and alumni scholarships, and corporate discounts.
Inquire or apply now for Zayed University's master of science in finance by contacting Zayed University before or on December 12 for admission in Spring 2023 at +971-2-599-3605 / dgs.recruitment@zu.ac.ae