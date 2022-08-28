Back to school in UAE: Is remote learning still an option for students?

He has held positions at other higher education institutions, including Harvard, Yale, Duke, Emory, and Loyola Marymount
Over one million students and 65,000 teaching staff will return to school from tomorrow, Monday, August 29, for the academic year 2022-23. This would mark the beginning of the most ‘normal’ schooling for students since the pandemic hit as most Covid safety rules have been eased.
Last week, authorities announced an update to the national protocol for educational establishments for the new academic year. Notable changes include doing away with the requirement for periodic PCR testing as well as social distancing in schools and buses.
All students can report back to schools, including those unvaccinated due to medical reasons, with a negative result of a PCR test taken within 96 hours. Students in Dubai schools, however, are not required to undergo a test.
According to the updated national protocol, remote learning will be made available to:
Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also mandates online learning for students who are close contacts, have Covid symptoms and are awaiting the results of a PCR test.
ALSO READ:
He has held positions at other higher education institutions, including Harvard, Yale, Duke, Emory, and Loyola Marymount
Caterers are being encouraged to experiment with new recipes
The week-long programme will include lectures, activities to raise awareness
Schools will maintain earlier Covid-19 protocols for students’ safety
The certificates will allow hiring companies to employ more skilled and trained personnel
Parents urged to take advantage of complimentary medical screenings for their children after summer vacation
Experts note pattern differences, say 2022-2023 exams may be more difficult
Several medical facilities also offer children special packages, discounts before beginning of fall classes