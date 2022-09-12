Back to school in UAE: Free tyre inspections, discounts on car services

Al Futtaim Toyota launches campaign to highlight importance of safety, proper checks on vehicles

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 1:04 PM

As children go back to school this year, safety on the roads becomes more important than ever.

Al Futtaim Toyota recently announced their 'Back-to-School' safety initiative in collaboration with Dunlop. The aim of the initiative is to highlight the necessity of checking, protecting and replacing car tyres after the hot summer. It also aims to educate parents about practical measures to take to stay safe on the road.

Vehicles need a thorough maintenance check before being used to transport children, whether or not they have been in use during the summer holidays. Tyres showing cracks, uneven tread wear, worn tread, bulges, or excessive vibrations point to danger.

The campaign runs from September 1 to October 31 across all Al-Futtaim Toyota Service Centres in the UAE. It offers free tyre inspections as part of regular vehicle checks. The inspection points include checking the tyre type, size and rating; measuring tread depth and tyre pressure; and evaluating the tyre condition and age.

It also offers 20 per cent discounts on new Dunlop tyres, as well as free nitrogen filling and wheel balancing.

Andrew Linford, Retail Director of Al Futtaim Automotive, said: “As the Back-to-School season approaches and the busy traffic returns, the safety of children is always the top priority for parents on the road. We are proud to partner with Dunlop Tyres to launch this special campaign to help parents in the UAE drive safely and with peace of mind."

"We are constantly working to ensure the safety of our customers and their vehicles, particularly during these hot summer months of the year," he added. "We felt that a Back to School tyre check is as important as other essential school shopping."

