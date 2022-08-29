Back to school in UAE: 5 changes in Covid rules to note

New safety protocols make schooling the most normal since the pandemic hit

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 6:34 AM

Academic year 2022-23 marks the beginning of the most ‘normal’ schooling in the UAE since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. With most Covid-19 rules eased, all activities have been resumed.

The education sector was among the first to go online as Covid hit, with authorities prioritising the safety of children. Within days, students transitioned into online classrooms and mastered virtual learning.

When the Covid vaccines became available, teachers and staff signed up to get the jab at the earliest.

The country’s education sector will resume the most normal schooling in years after authorities ensured that the hundreds of thousands of students would remain safe. Here is how schooling is different this year:

>> PCR testing: Student need a negative result of a PCR test taken within 96 hours on day one of the new academic year. Routine testing is done away with for students.

>> Social distancing: Is not mandatory at education institutes or buses. It’s up to each facility to implement any decisions in this regard. Dubai’s education regulator has not announced any fresh updates to social distancing requirements at schools.

>> Temperature checks: These are not mandatory anymore. However, those experiencing high temperatures are required to stay away from school and get tested for Covid-19.

>> Vaccination: All students can attend classes regardless of their vaccination status.

>> Face masks: They are mandatory inside closed areas, and optional outdoors.

ALSO READ: