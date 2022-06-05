Abu Dhabi: Students bag multiple awards for research projects

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 12:52 PM

Ten teams from Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and 60 teams from other universities have been awarded prizes across 27 categories for their outstanding research, with three teams granted Launchpad Start-up Initiative Awards.

This was during ADU’s ninth annual Undergraduate Research Competition (URC) and awards ceremony.

The URC provides an opportunity for students to transform their creative ideas into research and innovation projects to support the development of their 21st century skills to produce the researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs of the future for the UAE’s knowledge economy.

ADU’s URC is the largest undergraduate research event in the GCC and Mena region that encompasses all major programs and serves as a platform that allows universities to showcase their undergraduate research.

This year’s competition witnessed its highest number of submissions received from 320 research teams which included 813 students supported by 367 mentors from 53 universities across 10 countries including GCC countries and beyond.

Teams were also given the opportunity to submit their research projects to be included in the ‘Launchpad Start-Up’ programme which supports the incubation of university enterprises.

For selected projects, the Launchpad Start-Up program nurtures a pipeline of university start-up and spin-out businesses by providing support including mentoring and funding to transform their promising projects into commercial enterprises.

Through URC, ADU enables young researchers to explore methods that extend their knowledge and improve their critical and analytical thinking by presenting their projects to a panel of judges from various universities and industries. As an integral part of ADU’s vision, the university aims to strengthen students’ confidence and research abilities by giving them the space to transform their projects into innovative business ideas, while exploring new frontiers in their fields of study and preparing them for graduate level studies.

Professor Philip Hamill, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) said: “We are honoured to once again collaborate with ExxonMobil to host the ninth edition of the annual Undergraduate Research Competition (URC). We owe this accomplishment to all the students who submitted their projects and participated in Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) URC. The competition aims to equip students with a research-centric and entrepreneurial mindset which will best prepare them for the knowledge-economy driven job market.”

Christian Lenoble, ExxonMobil’s UAE Lead Country Manager commented: “In the UAE, we work with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) to ensure our efforts are tailored to address both students and educational needs. We are committed to education being the fundamental building block of individual opportunity and economic growth, one in which STEM skills in particular is critical. Towards that goal, we are privileged to sponsor Abu Dhabi University’s Undergraduate Research Competition (URC) for the past two years, fostering the interest of students in the UAE and the region to try out new ideas and innovate with cutting edge technology.”