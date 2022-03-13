Abu Dhabi: Registration for public school enrollees starts tomorrow

A major highlight will be group capstone projects, which aim to take on real-world problems and propose AI-enabled solutions
Registration for new pupils hoping to enrol in UAE public schools or transfer from private schools in the country or abroad begins tomorrow, the authorities have announced.
The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said on Twitter that this registration for all cycles for the academic year 2022-2023 is specifically for Emirati pupils and will run until April 1, 2022.
Parents have been urged to register their children through the ESE website: ese.gov.ae. To enrol in the first year of kindergarten (KG-1), pupils must be four years old, and for KG-2, pupils must be five years old.
