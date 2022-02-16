Abu Dhabi launches hospitality training programme for students of determination

Students will also get career opportunities at school 's café and its branches.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 3:25 PM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has launched a new hospitality training programme for students of determination studying at Al Karamah Training Institute (AKTI).

It is the first professional training centre in the UAE for Emirati students on the autism spectrum, in partnership with Il Caffé Di Roma chain in Abu Dhabi.

Based out of Il Caffè Di Roma on the grounds of the purpose-built AKTI within Al Karamah School, the new skills development scheme offers a range of vocational hospitality training programs.

AKTI students will also get career opportunities at the café, other Il Caffé Di Roma branches, or join the wider hospitality sector upon completing their training program.

Welcoming customers daily from 8am to 10pm, the new café will enable students to engage with customers, and take and help prepare orders to further enhance their social skills and streamline their inclusion within their community.

The new coffee shop was officially inaugurated on Wednesday in a special event attended by Amer Al Hammadi, ADEK Undersecretary, accompanied by Hamed Al Hamed, Chairman of HMS, the exclusive franchise owner of Il Caffé Di Roma in Abu Dhabi.

The guests were among the first customers to be served by student of determination trainees who are operating the café branch under the supervision of expert trainers.

“This is a major step forward in Al Karamah Training Institute’s goal to empower Students of Determination with future pathways for independent living and employment opportunities,” commented HE Al Hammadi. “This initiative complements our efforts to support students of determination as the trainees are graduates of Al Karamah School and all passed initial training stages at the institute. Today, as they join one of the most dynamic sectors, they provide further proof of their dedication to be active pillars of our community.”

With some AKTI students already starting their career journeys within the new branch, the café will see students gain specialized and individual hospitality training to open career pathways in barista and food operations, customer service, cashier, and other duties within the sector.

AKTI, which works with students aged 15 and above, is a central pillar of ADEK’s inclusion strategy for Students of Determination and a milestone for the wider Abu Dhabi Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination.

ADEK opened AKTI, a vocational training center for people of determination who graduate from Al Karamah School, in April 2021. Its aim is to provide various industry training pathways via strategic partnerships with entities offering professional training in eight key industries linked to the UAE’s future human capital needs, including electronics and robotics, hydroponics and aeroponics, culinary and hospitality, creative arts, business administration, print and design, gaming and e-sports and video production and editing.

