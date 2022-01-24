Abu Dhabi funds educational development projects worth Dh2 billion

Since its inception in 1971, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed several projects in 103 developing countries

During its pioneering 50-year journey, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has worked to support international efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development in the education sector around the world.

To date, it has funded 64 educational development projects that serve the educational sector, with a total of Dh2 billion invested across 15 developing countries around the world.

In its report, issued on the International Day of Education on January 24, ADFD emphasised the importance of supporting the education sector, one of the essential pillars for achieving humanitarian and societal progress. The Fund also aims to develop the capabilities of individuals and to qualify future generations, empowering them to make societies more stable and productive.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, director-general of ADFD, said: "Given the importance of education in developing and growing communities, it is one of the primary sectors that ADFD is keen to support. In line with the fourth objective of our Sustainable Development Goals, which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, the Fund continues to support the education sector by financing several strategic projects that contribute to sustainable economic and social development for developing countries."

On a local level, ADFD is committed to supporting the UAE education sector in order to fulfil the country’s education strategies and empower future generations.

As key drivers of the development process, the Fund has continued to assist UAE organisations, enhancing their activities and their operational sustainability across many fields.

During the past year, despite the pandemic's challenges, ADFD extended around Dh53 million in financial support to Bloom Education, making it the first company to benefit from the Fund's Dh1 billion initiative, launched in 2020. This financing helped Bloom Education overcome the teaching challenges posed by Covid-19 and strengthen its financial position, enabling it to play its part in supporting the national economy.

The following examples are the outstanding projects funded by ADFD in education sector: University Housing Project in Mohammedia - Morocco ADFD has provided Dh26 million to construct a university district within the Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences campus.

The project undertaken by the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation in Morocco, designed to the highest international standards, aims to provide high-quality accommodation for 866 students from areas surrounding the city of Mohammedia, enabling them to complete their higher education.

Public Universities Development Programme - Jordan ADFD allocated Dh466 million to a programme that includes the development and improvement of nine public universities.

The project involves the construction of faculty buildings, auditoriums, laboratories, solar energy power-generating stations, and water desalination plants. The Fund is also financing the provision of state-of-the-art equipment to modernise the universities’ facilities and enhance the students’ learning experience.

Support for Scientific Research - Russia With a value of Dh1.8 million, ADFD financed the supply of scientific laboratory equipment to the North-Eastern Federal University (NEFU) in Yakutsk, Russia to enhance the university's ability to develop its specialised research in the field of biodiversity. The project will help preserve natural diversity, fund reproduction programmes and be used to resettle endangered species in their various habitats.

Supporting Education Programmes - Palestine In coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ADFD administered a grant of Dh42 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The funding supported the provision of education programs to roughly 15,000 Palestinian refugee children across 14 schools in the Gaza strip.

Supporting the Educational Sector - Sudan ADFD funding secured the provision of educational materials, including chairs and desks, to 400,000 Sudanese students as part of the UAE's commitment to develop the nation’s education system. The funding also provided classroom resources and programmes to prepare students to flourish in a modern classroom environment.

In addition to the above, since its inception in 1971, ADFD has funded several projects in 103 developing countries, positively contributing to the improvement of their economies, which, in turn, led to important societal changes. The fund's total finance and investment to date is more than Dh150 billion.