Abu Dhabi entity empowers 23 women to drive sustainable changes

WiSER pioneers feel enriched after completing more than 20 hours of educational and skills-training workshops

Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company, has empowered 23 talented women aged between 25 to 35 years to lead sustainable change in their communities and careers.

In the past four years, more than 70 women of 17 nationalities, including this year’s cohort, have graduated from the Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) Pioneers Programme.

The WiSER pioneers feel enriched after completing more than 20 hours of educational and skills-training workshops and over 100 hours of one-on-one mentorship sessions.

Eman Thani Alsuwaidi, a process engineer, said: “The programme broadened my understanding of the professional world, encouraged me to develop new skillsets, and gave me the confidence to move forward in my career as a sustainable leader.”

Yara Tannoury, an energy consultant, noted: “I was pleased to have the opportunity to connect with like-minded women who share the same interests in sustainability, renewable energy and the environment, and here comes the importance of joining the programme.”

Sara Al Hanai, an urban planner, said: “Initiatives such as the WiSER platform empower women to play an active role in addressing global sustainability challenges and achieving the desired goals.”

Farah Al Sayegh, a pioneer, underlined: “The programme gave me the opportunity to learn directly from world-class experts, industry leaders, innovators and change-makers, fostering the real-world experience and robust global network I will need to make a meaningful difference.”

Aya Shiraz Al-Masri, a process simulation engineer, said the programme has improved her understanding of sustainability.

“By creating a space for young women committed to sustainability to learn from each other as well as industry experts, the programme empowered me with the knowledge and skills to promote sustainability in my community and career.”

Maria Jose Martin, a biologist, is proud to have the opportunity to be part of the programme.

“The insights we gained on sustainability and gender equality issues inspired us to grow and innovate for today’s world and, more importantly, for the world’s future.”

Masdar executive director of brand and strategic initiatives, and WiSER programme director, Dr Lamya Fawwaz, said the programme enables future generations of women to become sustainability leaders in their communities, workplaces and around the world, which is critical to meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

WiSER advisory council member, co-chair of UN-Energy, and CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for sustainable energy for all, Damilola Ogunbiyi, is looking forward to the positive impact the graduates will make.

The programme is part of Masdar’s broader WiSER initiative, which launched in 2015 on the sidelines of the 70th UN General Assembly to inspire women and girls to play a more active, coequal role in the global energy transition, in line with both the UAE’s strategic net-zero initiative and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.