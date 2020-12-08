What’s on your plate?

We’ve clearly established that anything rich in calories, especially with cream or straight out of the pan, is a treat.

Over a recent conversation with a bunch of 11-15-year-olds, I was put into a spot. We were talking about healthy foods, and whilst I was promoting neither frozen burger patties nor avocado toast, the young minds suggested that their eating unhealthy (read: junk) was not their fault, but ours, as a society. Of course, before I could agree to disagree, I had to weigh in the points made by them. I had to tread carefully for one of them had just shared how an ounce of carbohydrate from potatoes has twice as much glucose as sugar, hence telling the peers that candy was not their only sugar intake. Well-aware, informed, and unafraid to make their point, we ended up discussing more than what was on the plate. Sharing a few ingredients, we touched upon, which led to me nodding my head, as they spoke.

As adults, our cheat days involve meals made up of pizzas and pies, and we take pride in indulging on certain occasions and weekends, claiming we’ve earned the calories on the plate in front of us. Instead of relishing the meal and talking about how everything is good in moderation, yes including dark chocolate cake, we make the eating experience about a well-deserved treat after a handful of post-workout sessions and salad bowls. Sadly, our children, observe us too closely and have learnt that treats equate to food items otherwise not allowed; a candy floss for homework done on time, a packet of wafers in exchange of cleaning the room, and more.

Over the years, we’ve clearly established that anything rich in calories, especially with cream or straight out of the pan, is a treat. Yes, a plain cucumber sandwich, no matter how delectable, doesn’t make the cut. Are we too late to bring a change, perhaps not, suggested the young minds!

Furthermore, as the conversation moved from homemade goodies towards eating out, they were quick to share how when hungry and with limited pocket money to spare, a child (perhaps like an adult) is likely to go in for the cheapest item on the menu, and save up for other things. “A cola costs much less than a glass of juice, and even potato fries are cheaper than those prepared with sweet potato,” one of them shared, referring to a menu of a favourite eatery. We spoke of their concern over how they can’t cook, and so they rely on canned food when working parents aren’t home and they have to feed for themselves.

Many anecdotes later, we concluded that phrases like, “Stop eating fast food,” need to be used with reference to context. The youth expressed their keenness to eat that bowl of leafy greens, as that of a double cheese hamburger, but it is not their fault that they end up going in for the latter. Leaving you with this food for thought. Also, you never know, they may end up leading us by example.

