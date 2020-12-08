Vaccine gift ahead of the holidays

Call it a festival gift — a present ‘wrapped’ in vials.

The end of the pandemic is nigh. Christmas has come early for many in the United Kingdom after a mass vaccination campaign got off to a start during the holiday season that heralds a new year. Call it a festival gift — a present ‘wrapped’ in vials. Indeed, this is a new beginning, a hopeful dawn awaits those who have suffered and endured what has been a dark year. But spare a moment for the lives lost and those who have wept endless tears for their loved ones who fell victim to the coronavirus infection. Those recovering from its dangerous effects will be thankful to be alive. There’s a yearning to go out and enjoy simple joys after civilization was brought to its knees by a tiny pathogen that does not discriminate between rich or poor, young or old, country, class or religion. All are moving targets. The germ has shown us the fragility of existence, and it has been a scary and humbling experience. All that humanity has carefully built over a century has been wiped out by a tiny virus that continues to elude human understanding and has sent people indoors and apart from each other. Virtual has become the new normal as people come to grips with the hurt and pain, yet soldier on for the sake of their families. Millions of jobs have been lost, poverty and inequality have spiralled in what once looked like doomsday — the end of days, the apocalypse, catastrophe. Not anymore.

The gloom is now lifting, and the world can afford to dream again. For the 90-year woman, the first to be vaccinated with the Pfizer jab on Tuesday, it’s literally a fresh shot of life ahead of her 91st next week. Yes, life. The same life that has been disrupted and destroyed for almost a year. And the destruction is immense and is still unfolding before our eyes. The world remains in mourning as cases have risen to 66 million; the death toll has crossed 1.5 million. But the good news is that humanity has shown its resilience through these health and economic travails. There’s much to salvage and rebuild after our encounter with the coronavirus. The counter-attack has begun in right earnest and it has taken men and women of science to toil day and night to make this vaccination drive happen. The researchers and scientists deserve to be commended for their efforts in record time. The UAE has announced that is trialling the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine. More are on their way to revive and restore the health of humanity. Some gifts like the vaccine can keep on giving.