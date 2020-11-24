US heaves a sigh of relief
All legal challenges are facing rejection at courts across America.
Finally, better sense prevailed. The US General Administration Office has cleared the way for starting the transition process, ending weeks-long standoff. The incumbent president and his cronies had created a needless controversy by refusing to recognise the definitive win by the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris team. Donald Trump tried all means in the book to overturn the election result.
All legal challenges are facing rejection at courts across America. His team is yet to formally give up its plans to subvert the American people’s verdict, though they appear to have recognised the ‘apparent win’ of the opponent. They were compelled to undertake this course after its bid to stop Michigan from certifying its election results failed.
But the outgoing administration has set a bad precedent by refusing to honour the result of the elections. Trump’s aides were under constant pressure to deny the election results and undertake actions that would undermine the fairness of the US electoral process. These unprecedented actions may embolden future rogue leaders to stay on in the office even after their defeat is conclusively established.
Now that the mist that has hung over the incoming Biden administration has been lifted, they should go ahead with transition process with an eye to fulfil the promises made to the American people.
-
Opinion and Editorial
