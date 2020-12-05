Three reasons why you should express gratitude every day
The Three Good Things exercise asks people to write down three things that went well for them each day
Anyone who has been in therapy is probably familiar with the “Three Good Things” exercise or similar interventions that aim to increase gratitude.
The Three Good Things exercise asks people to write down three things that went well for them each day and to reflect on why each good thing happened. It is a go-to technique in the therapist’s toolkit as it has been shown to increase psychological “flourishing” and lower depressive symptoms.
In fact, a growing body of research highlights just how important expressions of gratitude can be for our social, emotional, and physical health. Scientists have found:
1 Gratitude facilitates social well-being. Studies have shown that gratitude interventions such as reflecting on positive daily events or keeping a gratitude journal can facilitate social well-being. A 2016 study found that keeping a gratitude diary increased students’ sense of belonging. Another study found that expressions of gratitude by managers motivated their employees to be more productive in their daily work.
2 Gratitude enhances emotional well-being. Studies have shown a positive association between expressions of gratitude and positive emotional states such as happiness, life satisfaction, and flourishing. One study found that a gratitude intervention improved happiness in a sample of adult women (but not as much as a mindfulness intervention). Another study found that the Three Good Things intervention increased flourishing in a sample of elderly adults.
3 Gratitude benefits physical health. Numerous studies have examined the relationship between gratitude and physical health markers such as cardiovascular health, stress and inflammation, pain perception, and sleep. One study found that keeping a gratitude journal improved diastolic blood pressure. Another study found that focusing on things to be grateful about before bed each night increased pre-sleep calmness. Yet another study found that people who kept a gratitude journal for 14 days reported fewer headaches, clearer skin, less stomach pain, and reduced congestion.
If you’re still not sold on the value of gratitude, consider a recent investigation into the link between expressions of gratitude and sexual satisfaction in long-term romantic relationships.
“Over the course of a relationship, most couples experience declines in sexual, and thus relational, satisfaction,” state the authors of the research, led by Ashlyn Brady of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. “We predicted that gratitude would increase ‘sexual communal strength’ — that is, the extent to which people are motivated to be responsive to their partner’s sexual needs — because gratitude motivates partners to maintain close relationships. These predictions were supported.”
To arrive at this result, the researchers recruited 118 couples to participate in a multi-month study. Participants were asked to report the level of gratitude they expressed and received over a three--week period. They were also asked to report their degree of sexual satisfaction. The researchers then re-contacted people three months later and asked them to complete the same measures. They found that changes in gratitude were closely associated with changes in sexual satisfaction. In other words, people were sexually satisfied to the extent that they expressed and received a high degree of gratitude.
Keeping a gratitude journal or ending your day with the Three Good Things exercise is a great way to bring more gratitude into your life. And expressions of gratitude can come in any form. They can be directed at a person or at a problem or challenge you are facing. For instance, a recent study published in the journal Positive Psychology found that adapting the Three Good Things exercise to focus specifically on financial gratitude (the “Three Good Financial Things”) resulted in increased happiness and financial satisfaction.
The main thing is that you carve out time to express gratitude on a daily basis. Your mind, body, and spirit will be grateful back. — Psychology Today
Mark Travers is a psychologist who writes about human potential and the science of reaching it.
-
Opinion and Editorial
The politics of empathy
Here’s a loose translation of the argument on "how empathy shall save the world":
READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
How governments can create a green, job-rich global recovery
The world is in the middle of massive efforts to restart economies and get people back to work.
READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
The 100 days that could change America
President-elect Joe Biden urged Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days after he starts office.
READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Does Modi want a presidential form of government?
It may be recalled here the Indian political system is mainly run by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews