Overuse of social media during pandemic impacts mental health

This year the Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a major uptick in social media usage. As people around the world have been unable to spend quality time with friends and family members, due to social distancing measures, many have relied heavily on their devices as the only means for interaction. Undoubtedly, there are numerous benefits to using social media. Many old and new platforms became the primary manner to stay current with accurate news and health information, connect to loved ones, participate in viral challenges and stay on top of celebrity gossip.

But despite the positive benefits of social media, evidence has shown that there are harmful consequences as well — especially as it pertains to our mental health. Research suggests that the regular use of social media platforms is linked to an increase in the incidence of anxiety, depression, ADHD, eating disorders and addictions among users.

During this pandemic, it is particularly important that we recognise the potential negative consequences of social media use not only because many of us are turning to these platforms with an increased frequency but also because there are specific issues relevant to the 2020 pandemic and social media issues that can have a negative impact on our mental health. Here are a few that we have noted:

Increased used of screens

As we spend more time at home, our overall use of technology has increased. This includes tablets, phones, televisions and computer monitors. All of this screen time greatly increases our overall exposure to a frequency of light referred to as blue light. This blue light interferes with melatonin metabolism and leads to poor sleep and irritability which impacts our mental health.

Information overload

Reports of increasing numbers of death, illness, grief, unemployment, loss of businesses, food insecurity, evictions and homelessness are constant reminders of the pandemic-related devastations that currently grip our nation. This repeated sharing of disturbing news can negatively impact the mental health of those social media users who are overexposed to this tragic material. Feelings of anxiety, depression, increased irritability, and excessive worry are likely consequences of being exposed (or overexposed) to this deadly health crisis information.

Covid-19 misinformation

From conspiracy theories to false information about cures, there is an abundance of misinformation spread on social media platforms about the novel coronavirus. Overexposure to inaccurate and false information can be confusing and overwhelming, ultimately leading to increased anxiety, mistrust, stress, and depression.

Social media was certainly not designed to negatively impact our mental health, but as with all things, there is often the good and the bad. To preserve your energy, it’s recommended that you regularly unplug, and focus your time and energy on the people and things around you that are of importance to you. Here are some important social media usage tips to optimise your mental wellness during this world health crisis:

• Take an occasional social media “holiday”: if the intensity of social media is getting to you, delete your apps for a pre-specified period of time to “turn down the heat” generated on social media. This will help you recenter and calm down and use your energies to what matter most.

• Set time limits: With more time being spent at home, there is more downtime in which to engage in social media surfing. Make sure that while you’re on social media, you’re focused on aspects that truly matter to you. Allow yourself the opportunity to be intentional and thoughtful as you set your online priorities.

• Use other methods of communication: So many times, we default to using social media to connect with our peers because it’s easy and convenient. Use this time to rediscover other forms of communication. Send a card in the mail, or pick up the phone and give your loved one a call. This will give you the personal connection that you crave and will keep you from scrolling through your feed.

• Turn your notification settings off: Out of sight, out of mind? We think so. Turning off notifications from your phones and tablets will make cut down on the time that you are interrupted from real world interactions, and will hopefully, limit the amount of time that you spend on them.

• Be a responsible user: Seek out and share accurate Covid-19 pandemic and political information from credible sources. Many social media platforms struggle to appropriately monitor all content that is posted. Flagging potential misinformation can help stop the spread of false information.

— Psychology Today