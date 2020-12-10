Organ donation can improve quality of lives

Organ donation is the founding act of transplantation which generally saves several lives.

In 2006, my mother announced to me that her creatinine count had been going up and she would soon start kidney dialysis. She was suffering from the polycystic kidney issue. Unable to bear the idea of putting her through hours of dialysis, I went secretly to check if I could donate one of my kidneys to her.

The doctor then discovered a tumour in my right kidney which turned out to be cancerous. To cut a long story short, I couldn’t donate my kidney to my mother but my cancer was removed on time before it could spread.

It was my wish to help her that saved my life. I felt as if she gave birth to me a second time. My mother passed away two weeks ago after 14 years of dialysis, but I still can’t help think that if someone had donated her a kidney, she would she still be among us. Nevertheless, it was God’s will and her time to go, but I somehow feel responsible to raise awareness on organ donation in order to save people’s lives.

Organ donation is the founding act of transplantation which generally saves several lives. If you want your organs and tissues to be donated to sick people after your death, just tell your loved ones! Telling them (spouses, parents, family etc) is the most effective way to signify your choice and get your wish respected. Whether or not you carry a donor card, your relatives could be questioned by medical teams on your position regarding organ donation. There is a verse in the Quran that states: “He who saved the life of one person would have saved the whole of humanity.”

Dialysis is a complex treatment; it replaces the work of the kidney by filtering the blood but never completely replaces the kidney. Finding a perfect match donor can help the patient quickly regain purification capacities, and it is rare dialysis sessions are necessary after the transplant. About three-fourth of the grafts taken from living donors are still functional 10 years after the transplant.

When a person dies, he/she can save several lives at the same time. A single person with a multi-organ donation can save up to seven people by donating the heart, liver, lungs, pancreas, kidneys, cornea, intestine. Someone’s death can help a child with a heart disease go back to having a normal life.

Anyone in the UAE, regardless of nationality, can become a donor or recipient of an organ during a transplant surgery and the option will be linked to each individual’s Emirates ID. As indicated in the Federal Decree Law No.5 of 2016 on Regulation of Human Organs and Tissue Transplantation, the UAE allows transplantation of human organs and tissues from both living donors and the deceased.

This Federal Decree Law is essential as it prevents trafficking in human organs and tissues. It also prevents exploitation of the patient’s or the donor’s needs and regulates transplantation operations.

Thanks to organ donation, a new lung can help someone breathe easy; a new liver or kidney can purify the blood and remove wastes from the body of someone; a new cornea can turn a blurred vision into a sharp one. Today and in honour of my beloved mother Hilda, I pledge that her death should not go in vain and that I will always be among the first people to raise awareness about organ donations, and save as much lives I could.

Christiane Waked is a political analyst based in Beirut.