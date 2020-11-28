Maradona will forever live in our hearts

Twitter and other social media platforms went into a tizzy - it seemed the sheer numbers might bring these platforms down.

The passing of Diego Maradona is yet to sink in. When the news trickled in early evening in the UAE that Maradona has died of a heart attack, one thought for a moment and hoped against hope that it’s fake news. In this digital era where social media controls everyone’s lives, there have been previous instances of fake stuff going vitriolically viral. But, in this instance, it sadly wasn’t. After what was just a flash, more details began to emerge in the next couple of moments. It was indeed true Maradona is no more. The newsroom looked grim, as if they just lost a World Cup. The greatest footballer the world has ever known, with all due respect to Pele, had died.

Twitter and other social media platforms went into a tizzy, so much so that it seemed the sheer numbers might bring these platforms down. Such was the traffic, and that alone could quantify the impact the man had on our psyche. Or maybe, just maybe, that isn’t a true barometer because we perhaps could not comprehend Maradona’s larger-than-life persona. He was a genius, a troubled one at that, but fans often looked beyond his flaws. For them, Maradona was a man who simply made them fall in love with the ‘beautiful game’ called football. He brought joy and happiness to their hearts. Coming from a humble background, he became an icon for the poor working class during his stint with Italian side Napoli. He dined with the rich and famous but rubbed shoulders with the common man. But, more than anything else, he left a lasting impact on each and every one.

Maradona’s standing can best be quantified by the fact that he came to be known to even those who had no interest in football. For what it’s worth, Maradona inspired millions around the world to play football on the streets, on the grounds and maidans, and inspired many others to boot up and live their dream. Hundreds of thousands of fans in his native Argentina turned up in force, weeping and wailing, to bid adieu to the short man who rose like a phoenix in the world of football. Hundreds of thousands more watched his wake on television across the globe. Someday, they can proudly tell their grandchildren that they lived in the same era as the footballing great, whose ‘Hand of God’ goal at the 1986 World Cup match in Mexico against England would be debated by generations to come.