Let’s not Marie Kondo our expressions

‘Less is more’ re-emerged as the mantra.

Minimalism has been one of the many lessons of 2020. We have learnt how little we can live with and for how long we can sustain with the little we have. I’m all for minimalism, which suggests we should own just as much as we need. This philosophy has gained popularity over the past few years and applies to various areas of life and paraphernalia, including interiors, wardrobes, art, food and more. The idea being to declutter our cupboards, desks, plates and rooms; to avoid unnecessary expenses, eating, and, of course, stop hoarding. With unlimited ways to stay connected and expanding social circles, the philosophy naturally extended to decluttering our real and virtual lives to avoid unnecessary stress. Unfriending people on social media became an act of self-care. In short, focus on things and people that/who matter the most. In the middle of all this, Marie Kondo entered the picture, and we began to explore the hidden dimensions of the concept, and some of us ended up spending unnecessarily on tinier boxes to get rid of the tiny boxes we had. ‘Less is more’ re-emerged as the mantra.

So far, so good. Saying goodbye to toxic people and resisting the temptation to fall for ‘buy 2, get 3 body lotions’ are both good ideas. Sadly, somewhere in between applying the concept to social media profiles and moisturisers, we ended up Marie Kondo-ing our expressions and conversations too. Scroll down the recent conversations on any chat window and you’d observe it in its many avatars. Notice how an okay gave way to an ok, and a few months down the line, all that was left of it was a k. Once a warm greeting, happy birthday, too, soon became HBD. The memes on how much time do we save by not typing the extra two alphabets is the good that came out of it. Emojis made words unnecessary too — why type out a heartfelt note of love, when a yellow face, with twinkling eyes, can communicate the same? Questions like ‘how are you?’ are now asked as conversation starters, in case you thought the idea was to know how you were; hence, a mere ‘fine, and you?’, suffices. Long e-mails too are a thing of the past, for automated messages work well enough.

I often steer such discussions to the need to use words, and that too not just because we are forgetting how to spell, but simply because words allow us to express generously. When minimalism enters communication, you train your mind and heart to receive and give out information, which you need, but then you think in terms of how the conversation benefits you and how it doesn’t. Some may call it the selfish receiving and sending of information. Whilst it is a way to avoid unnecessary banter, minimalism in expression is toxic, it’s you radically reducing your chance to experience an emotion, and further brushing it under the carpet. Staying away from minimalism allowed me to make a case against it, did you see what I just did?

