KT edit: UAE extends relief through stimulus
Extension of Tess is effectively relieving pressure on financial institutions, and allowing continued access to funding for businesses and households
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit at the heart of our economies, jolted individuals and businesses, disrupted plans, and dented our faith in projections and forecasts. Thousands have been made redundant and businesses strangulated. But had it not been for the various fiscal and monetary measures introduced by the government, the pain would have been much more. The size of the UAE’s stimulus package, first announced in March this year, had cushioned the impact of the pandemic for scores of households and businesses. The key component of the package, known as Targeted Economic Support Scheme, is now being extended until June next year to pave way for a faster recovery.
The real impact of the relief offered by banks since the early months of the pandemic in the form of deferral of debt payments by retail and corporates can be seen through the number of people who have availed this service. More than 310,000 retail customers, nearly 10,000 SMEs and more than 1,500 private sector companies have benefitted. The economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic have been further aggravated by the collapse of crude oil prices in the region. Banks in the UAE were already grappling with high ratio of bad loans. In 2019, this figure had climbed to its highest levels in more than five years. Extension of Tess is effectively relieving pressure on financial institutions, and allowing continued access to funding for businesses and households. In the absence of such support, many loans could have turned bad, adding further pressure on the banking system and weakened the economy further. Until revenues recover, such support is welcome.
-
Opinion and Editorial
US should rewrite the China trade contract
The world has lost its China wager. Even where China has adhered to... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Data is wealth only if assessed and used well
The decision is for cities and their institutions to make —... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
(No heading)
Ever since Netflix dropped the latest season of its lavishly mounted, ... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
KT edit: No end to pandemic
Covid-19 is not just any viral infection that leaves our bodies after ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews