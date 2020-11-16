KT edit: Planning for the next 50

The UAE belongs to a small subset of nations that has risen in economic might and soft power in just a few years, while allowing its diverse society to thrive and live harmoniously.

Anniversaries offer a good vantage point to look back and assess how far we have come. It is also a pivotal moment, especially in the timelines of countries to chart the way forward. As the UAE gears up to celebrate 50 years of its foundation on December 2, it is preparing a road map for the next 50, when the Emirates will continue to push the limits with its vision to serve the people better and grow in harmony with nature. There are plans to enhance the competitiveness of national industries and increasing their contributions to the GDP, support small and medium enterprises in the private sector, and also build a future driven by technology.

The revolution in information technology and liberalisation of global trade have surely helped, but it is primarily the openness to change and willingness to empower people that has helped it succeed despite the odds. There is no stopping a nation that enables people and helps bring out the best in them.