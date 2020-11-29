KT edit: Not all doom and gloom for India

India’s consumer businesses also saw a boost due to increased spending in the run-up to the October-November festive season.

It is not all doom and gloom for India despite economy entering technical recession in the last quarter for the first time since independence. After contracting 7.5 per cent between July and September this year, the Asian economy has been put among the worst-performing advanced and emerging economies. But the worst is over as key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing are still a bright spot amid strong consumer spending.

Farming continues to be a relatively bright spot, while manufacturing activity also increased during the last quarter after plunging nearly 40 per cent during the previous quarter due to the lockdown. India’s consumer businesses also saw a boost due to increased spending in the run-up to the October-November festive season.

Analysts say the figures were encouraging, suggesting that the economy would likely fare better in the next quarter. Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, is also sanguine about the growth prospects as data show a pick-up in the momentum in Asia’s third-largest economy. The RBI governor credits comfortable external balance position supported by surplus current account balances over two consecutive quarters for the resumption of portfolio capital inflows and for improved outlook for the economy.