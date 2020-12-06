KT edit: Life begins at 40 at Gitex Technology Week

Needless to say, it was business as usual.

Gitex Technology Week, the region's premiere innovation event and one of the most recognised worldwide, officially became the first industry gathering of its scale to be held live and in person in Dubai after all the troubles the coronavirus pandemic wrought.

And while the halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre, its home for the past several years, aren't as packed as before, the one thing that hasn't changed is the enthusiasm of its participants.

Needless to say, it was business as usual. Very much. As in recent years, engagements were serious, with stakeholders eager to get their business firmly back on track - and we say 'firmly' because Dubai, and the UAE in general, has indeed been back on that right track for quite a while now, thanks to responsible initiatives by the government.

On the other hand, Gitex has also doubled as a gathering where people - businesses associates, colleagues, friends - finally had the chance to see each other after several months. "I haven't seen you since the lockdown began" wasn't a surprising statement to hear flying around.

As such, the engagements were also light-hearted and an opportunity to let out emotions. Never mind if there were handshakes, hugs and kisses - something we probably haven't seen in quite a while, at least in public - the important thing was people were back together, great sights of hope that things will be back to normal pretty soon.

This was only given further credence by none other than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In a tweet, he alluded to the intentions of making 2021 - the UAE's golden jubilee - as 'different' from all years.

The UAE has already proven that it can bounce back quickly from crises; Covid-19 was merely a tougher one, and it only reinforced the nation's capabilities in banding together for the greater good.

Sheikh Mohammed, a master motivator and strategist, has pledged that the UAE will be the fastest country to recover in the world. Him calling Gitex the 'most important' event this year should serve not just as a motivation for us to continue on with our lives, whether they be business or personal, it also gives us a reason to further our trust in the UAE's leadership.