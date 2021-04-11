KT edit: Let us not let anyone go to bed hungry

Millions of Muslims globally, irrespective of the comforts or hardships they are in, would fast from dawn until dusk for a month.

A dirham. Most people would not bother if it slipped from the pocket or gets misplaced. But during the holy month of Ramadan, one dirham would be enough to fund a hearty meal for iftar for one person. That’s the power of money well spent, and charity done right. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a 100 Million Meals campaign.

Millions of Muslims globally, irrespective of the comforts or hardships they are in, would fast from dawn until dusk for a month. While a lot of them are fortunate enough to break bread with their loved ones and families over a lavish meal, millions who are caught in conflict zones or are in vulnerable situations would not be sure of how and where to source their meal from when they break the fast.

The 100 million meals programme would allow them to dine with dignity and continue to carry on their religious duty with resoluteness. Fasting is one of the key pillars of Islam, but so is eating together and breaking the fast with the ones you care for and love. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives will coordinate with the Food Banking Regional Network and UN World Food Programme to reach the people who need food the most this Ramadan. The initiative aims to cover 20 countries, including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda and Egypt. The campaign is an expansion of 2020’s 10 Million Meals campaign, which helped people who lost jobs and saw salary cuts during the pandemic.

It’s in the service of others that we can truly find ourselves and ensure peace and prosperity for all. The holy month of Ramadan is a pious time that reminds us of the love for humanity and why such initiatives should be a communal obligation not just for 30 days, but all year around. The leadership of the UAE is committed to the people of the Arab world. They see reason in empowering the youth, rekindling their love for the collective traditions and language that binds them together. The leadership here is leading with example and would consider their efforts fruitful if such initiatives are emulated by leaders and governments in the regions. Such initiatives must be supported by anyone who believes in collective good. Be a part of this initiative and let’s all spread a good cheer during the holy month.