KT edit: Here’s wishing you a safe and responsible Eid

The essence of Eid al Fitr is about spending time with your family and loved ones. Everyone yearns to go back to the good old times where getting together was the norm on an auspicious occasion like Eid. We all want to forget about the pandemic that has turned our lives topsy-turvy. We are tempted to forget about the gloom and doom and savour those precious moments. But at what cost? This Eid is going to be an ultimate test of your discretion and your collective responsibility.

The UAE government is pulling all stops to ensure that this year’s festivities will not endanger public health and make us vulnerable to the virus again. Law enforcement authorities will come out in full force during this long weekend to guard your safety and preserve your health. The rules — such as a ban on gatherings of more than five in Dubai and a fine of Dh50,000 on the host along with Dh15,000 for the guests – is in place for good reason. Over 3,000 policemen will be patrolling the emirates to ensure safety.

But nothing can protect us from succumbing to another aggressive wave of infections unless we place the onus on ourselves. It is not about fines or penalties. All you need to do is to take ownership and accountability for your own immediate family. If you take an oath that you will not expose your loved ones to a virulent virus — for the sake of revelry and rituals — you have played a crucial role in slaying the possible onslaught of a contagion that has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

Let’s not forget that we got to this point of celebrating Eid because we voluntarily made sacrifices of our social lives in the past year. Our frontline workers have selflessly fought the pandemic while putting their own lives at risk. Today, the UAE is one of the safest countries with the second highest vaccinated population in the world. It was never easy to claim that spot. All credit has to go towards the visionary leadership of this country. Remember that there are countries that are still reeling under severe lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. We are truly blessed that we have flattened the Covid cure. The last thing we want is to decelerate the progress. So, let us celebrate with caution and not throw caution to wind. It is in the interest of our health and our public good.