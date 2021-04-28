KT edit: Good marks for Biden at 100 days

The passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, in fact, signalled the rise of an administration that would make noise for its sound policymaking.

One of the most remarkable achievements of Joe Biden’s presidency till date has been a rapidly accelerating recovery in the United States. Swift vaccination rollout and right public messaging have soothed nerves and is allowing the country to come to grips with the raging pandemic. And if the first 100 days of office are a statement of intent, then the Biden administration has put out an impressive show and his team scored well on most counts. Think of health, social security, infrastructure, climate change, the administration has made some bold statements, laid ambitious plans that promise to transform America in ways that hasn’t happened in the last 50 years or so. There is focus on propping up the domestic economy, investing in infrastructure, empowering people at grassroots with jobs, giving more access to resources, and resuscitating alliances and partnerships on the global platform.

The passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, in fact, signalled the rise of an administration that would make noise for its sound policymaking, and not for 3am tweets. It was a massive cash-in-hand stimulus that won plaudits from all sides. People have benefitted, especially the ones that were most vulnerable to the economic shocks of the pandemic. The Biden administration’s plan to rebuild America’s dilapidating infrastructure will give a major boost to the economy. The project is worth trillions of dollars, and the benefits of this would be felt and seen for years. It will create numerous jobs at all levels, build connectivity, and allow an equitable access to opportunities. It will also strengthen America’s competitiveness in the long run and allow it to prop up its industries and supply chains.

And while focus is on the long-term health of the domestic economy, the Biden administration has not lost sight on what needs to be done at the global platform to fight climate change. The US targets a 52 per cent cut in carbon emissions by the end of this decade. This is huge, and there are fair chances the government will hit obstacles and roadblocks in realising this plan. For a country where the fossil fuel industry is the backbone of many other industries like automobiles, cooling and heating services and more, this plan asks for monumental changes in the way of life of people. On the whole, Biden’s plans are wide-ranging and ambitious. From the way his administration has handled the Covid crisis and is planning the developmental trajectory of the country, it surely doesn’t seem he is a transitional president as many commentators called him at the time of his swearing-in. Biden, with his wealth of political experience and wisdom, could well be the most transformational president America has seen in the last few decades.