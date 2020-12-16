KT edit: Gender balance has been at the heart of UAE 

One takes heart in the fact that the important role women could play was not lost on our founding fathers.

A country in transition, the UAE never fails to make concerted efforts to evolve its social and cultural landscapes. What has it meant for people on the ground? Greater opportunities. And if one were to delve deeper, the leaps have meant that women are now assigned an important role in the progress of the nation. While this ever-growing footprint will go a long way in carving a special place for them, a recent affirmation has come in the way of this year’s United Nation’s Development Programme’s (UNDP) Gender Inequality index, where the UAE finds itself climbing eight spots to rank eighteenth globally and first regionally. Published annually, the UNDP’s Gender Inequality Index assesses gender balance through three important prisms — reproductive health, empowerment and economic activity, with the indicators being “maternal mortality ratio, adolescent birth rate, the proportion of parliamentary seats occupied by women, portion of population comprising both men and women with at least secondary education and the labour force participation”.

So, why is this moment a reason to celebrate? For one, it is an affirmation of a decades-long effort to bring Emirati women at the forefront of the development story of the UAE. One takes heart in the fact that the important role women could play was not lost on our founding fathers. Women’s education and empowerment was at the heart of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the country. In fact, he once said, “The woman is half of the society; any country which pursues development should not leave her in poverty or illiteracy.” Today, an increased participation of women in the workforce is a testament to that commitment. A resolve that was also cemented by the creation of the UAE Gender Balance Council, under the visionary leadership of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that aims to extend Emirati women’s footprint in local and global arenas.

Today, women have made their presence felt in sectors as diverse as technology and healthcare. Even space research, an area where the UAE has been a relatively new entrant and where the country hopes to make giant strides, has not undermined their participation. Nearly two-fifths of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space programme’s staff, for instance, comprises women. It helps to have these efforts recognised globally.