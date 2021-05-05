KT edit: Expo yet another proof of Dubai’s competitive spirit

The shared sacrifices of the people and the alacrity with which the government is sourcing and administering vaccines is instrumental in building immunity among people.

When we look back on 2020, we see a litany of events that didn’t happen. It was a year we lost to the despair and hopelessness that the pandemic brought to our lives. But 2021 was a promising start with the news of more than one vaccine developed and ready for use. The last four months have shown how governments can alleviate the pain and suffering and infuse confidence among societies. The UAE has been a good example on this front.

The shared sacrifices of the people and the alacrity with which the government is sourcing and administering vaccines is instrumental in building immunity among people at large, and lending the country the confidence to host Expo2020, which has been 10 years in the making.

“The Expo will not be cancelled. We are going to host this event; it will be a spectacular and great event,” said Reem Al Hashimy, Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau in an interview. This confidence is not misplaced as invitees from around the world are witnessing right now in Dubai.

The two-day International Participants Meeting, the sixth and final gathering of attendees from participating nations, multilateral organisations, academic institutions, and corporations before Expo 2020 Dubai opens, is a testimony of how large-scale events can return to our calendars without putting public health at risk. The entire workforce of Expo2020 is being inoculated and a series of measures and test requirements will be in place for visitors when they arrive. Nothing will be left to chance, and there will be no room for complacency.

Dubai was among the first cities to open for business. It allowed airlines to return to the skies, schools and educational institutes to open, offices to return to full attendance. Trust in guidance from the government and collective adherence to covid-safety protocol helped then and will do so now again. Today when the organising committee says that it will hold Expo2020 as scheduled, it is sending a strong and clear message that we need to take a rational approach in this pandemic and not let our fears take over.

Measures such as wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance are likely to remain in place, even after a majority of the domestic population is inoculated. For it is the safety and security of all that is paramount. The success of this event will herald a new chapter for Dubai, a small emirate that has already scaled several notches in terms of global recognition in the last couple of decades. This is a place where visions meet bold plans and immaculate execution. The Expo will be yet another proof of Dubai’s resilient and competitive spirit.