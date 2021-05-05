- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
KT edit: Expo yet another proof of Dubai’s competitive spirit
The shared sacrifices of the people and the alacrity with which the government is sourcing and administering vaccines is instrumental in building immunity among people.
When we look back on 2020, we see a litany of events that didn’t happen. It was a year we lost to the despair and hopelessness that the pandemic brought to our lives. But 2021 was a promising start with the news of more than one vaccine developed and ready for use. The last four months have shown how governments can alleviate the pain and suffering and infuse confidence among societies. The UAE has been a good example on this front.
The shared sacrifices of the people and the alacrity with which the government is sourcing and administering vaccines is instrumental in building immunity among people at large, and lending the country the confidence to host Expo2020, which has been 10 years in the making.
“The Expo will not be cancelled. We are going to host this event; it will be a spectacular and great event,” said Reem Al Hashimy, Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau in an interview. This confidence is not misplaced as invitees from around the world are witnessing right now in Dubai.
The two-day International Participants Meeting, the sixth and final gathering of attendees from participating nations, multilateral organisations, academic institutions, and corporations before Expo 2020 Dubai opens, is a testimony of how large-scale events can return to our calendars without putting public health at risk. The entire workforce of Expo2020 is being inoculated and a series of measures and test requirements will be in place for visitors when they arrive. Nothing will be left to chance, and there will be no room for complacency.
Dubai was among the first cities to open for business. It allowed airlines to return to the skies, schools and educational institutes to open, offices to return to full attendance. Trust in guidance from the government and collective adherence to covid-safety protocol helped then and will do so now again. Today when the organising committee says that it will hold Expo2020 as scheduled, it is sending a strong and clear message that we need to take a rational approach in this pandemic and not let our fears take over.
Measures such as wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance are likely to remain in place, even after a majority of the domestic population is inoculated. For it is the safety and security of all that is paramount. The success of this event will herald a new chapter for Dubai, a small emirate that has already scaled several notches in terms of global recognition in the last couple of decades. This is a place where visions meet bold plans and immaculate execution. The Expo will be yet another proof of Dubai’s resilient and competitive spirit.
-
Opinion and Editorial
KT edit: Expo yet another proof of Dubai’s competitive spirit
The shared sacrifices of the people and the alacrity with which the government is sourcing and administering vaccines is instrumental in...
READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Hope and fears as pandemic raises visions of apocalypse
The biblical apocalyptic headline has rattled the Indian establishment as it insinuated a complete breakdown and chaos due to mismanagement.
READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Technology-driven healthcare systems need of the hour
Medical infrastructure has been pushed to the brink by the global health crisis and one of the many things it has demonstrated is the...
READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Inner conversations and being positive post-Covid
So, here I was — alone, sick, worried about work, figuring how the family would travel back to Dubai, and worst of all, the...
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi issues new 40-point protocol
The department warned that legal measures against will be taken... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flight suspension: Demand for private...
Private jet flights are subject to approvals and several requests... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
1.8 billion Covid jabs for poor by this year:...
Barroso expects some normalcy if wealthy nations share doses with the ... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Now, you can buy property in Dubai with debit,...
Emaar Development ties up with VISA for a bumper offer for realty... READ MORE
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies