KT edit: Can the G20 save 2020?

Europe is already facing a grim third wave as winter begins to bite, while the US and India are coming to terms with a second uptick in cases.

Almost a year into the pandemic there is a sliver of hope from a vaccine or multiple vaccines. While a shot or two may provide some succour to an ailing humanity, it’s no silver bullet, according to experts.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is cautioning countries to delay any return to normalcy to prevent a surge in cases.

Critics of the WHO may say the latest advisory is unwarranted, but there's some wisdom in the call for holding off on a full-scale opening of economic activity. Clearly, during this pandemic, it's better to err on the side of caution. Cliched, but true when lives are at stake. Every life counts and doing nothing or less is tantamount to letting the deadly pathogen have its way. Coronavirus cases have topped 58 million globally with over 1.3 million deaths. Much progress has been made in keeping the numbers down but the economy has taken a beating, the worst since World War II.

G20 leaders, who are meeting virtually under Saudi Arabia’s leadership this year are aware of the crisis unfolding before their eyes. This is an unprecedented meeting; the divisions are apparent; solutions are not forthcoming amid appeals for unity among the stakeholders who hold the reins of 85 per cent of the global economy. The crisis caused by the coronavirus has been compounded by what may be termed a deep polarisation — politically, socially and economically. Now, with a vaccine in sight, another form of nationalism — vaccine nationalism — is emerging which could upend a greater economic recovery. Richer countries could rise from the ruins of Covid-19 quicker with better access to vaccines. The wealthy will skip queues and get the jabs before the less fortunate.

An uneven recovery is the fear, which could plunge the world into one long recession that might take years to resolve. The G20 should, therefore, shun partisanship in this climate of distrust and create a mechanism for the equitable distribution of vaccines. Vaccine makers should get better funding for speedy rollout of the same. Transportation in the right temperatures will be key. No one must be left out of this shot of life. The G20 has a great responsibility, more so during the pandemic, when other institutions have not lived up to their names and potential. It’s time for a new start. The year 2020 could well be the year of the G20 nations if they play their cards right.