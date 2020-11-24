KT Edit: 100% foreign ownership law is a game-changer

Set to take effect on December 1, 2020, the long-anticipated Foreign Direct Investment Law announced on Monday sent positive vibes across the country, especially among the business community.

The UAE’s decision to allow 100 per cent ownership to foreign nationals is a game-changer for the economy, attracting not just foreign direct investment but also global talent. It will also boost the manufacturing sector as well as increase non-oil revenues for the UAE.

Set to take effect on December 1, 2020, the long-anticipated Foreign Direct Investment Law announced on Monday sent positive vibes across the country, especially among the business community. The UAE Cabinet Resolution in March 2020 determined the ‘Positive List’ of sectors and economic activities in which the FDI law is permissible and the percentage of ownership is 100 per cent in companies outside free zones.

Under the overhauled law, foreign investors are allowed to own 100 per cent stake in the mainland business, annulling the need for an Emirati partner. The provision requiring companies to have an Emirati as chairman and also on the board of director has also been removed. But strategic sectors such as oil and gas exploration, utilities and transportation as well as state-owned firms have been exempted from 100 per cent foreign ownership.

This mega announcement will further give a fillip to the country’s competitiveness and ease of doing business ranking. This will also provide a conducive legislative environment for investment to foreigners and also spur local investment.