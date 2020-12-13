Covid-19: The strongest accelerator of digital transformation

The year 2020 is being associated with the pandemic, and it has become a milestone, described by some as a major turning point in history.

The year 2020 will be over soon, but its memories will stay with us for years and decades to come. The events of the year will provide for several stories on surviving the Covid-19 pandemic, to be shared with generations to come.

So what will the post-Covid-19 world really look like?

Richard Haas, strategist and author of ‘The World: A Brief Introduction’ notes in his article at foreign affairs that the pandemic will neither reshape history nor will it create a new world. However, it will accelerate the changes that the world was preparing for or was entering into, before 2020.

The statements of this expert and other specialists put an end to the speculations that spread in the first quarter of 2020 and that indicated that we are facing a comprehensive and historic revolution in digital trends.

It has been said that globalisation will become history and be replaced by a new world order, and that humanity will witness comprehensive and massive revisions that will lead to a change in the course of transformations. Global powers will disappear and be replaced by other powers with their new concepts and systems.

Will the world change? Yes, but not in a different direction, but at a different pace.

Humankind has lived through tremendous pressure during 2020. This pressure was sufficient to create a strong momentum to accelerate the changes that were expected and programmed. Sanjeev Khagram, a contributor at The Economist Intelligence Unit of the ‘Economist’ magazine believes that today, we are on the threshold of witnessing further blurring of boundaries between the physical, digital and biological aspects, which are the main characteristics of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The changes that this revolution has brought, was, for many people an image of a far future. There is no option now, but to accept it as an urgent and necessary reality.

Khagram says that the pandemic has allowed many people to experience digital developments and the effects of artificial intelligence-supported technologies such as robots, drones, 3D printing, industrial and agricultural automation, and their implications on our health and wellness.

What was inevitable yesterday, has become urgent today. Variables that were described as fast are now at full speed. The change is not simple, and it is not easy either. It is only possible for those who choose to engage with challenges and win the battle of designing the future; whether for governments, institutions or individuals. So, have we prepared ourselves for that?