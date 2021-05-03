- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
A lesson in mass vaccination from United Kingdom
Social distancing and isolation have given way to some freedom, the freedom to socialise and mingle with each other sans masks outdoors as restrictions are being slowly lifted by authorities.
Some may say the United Kingdom had its own (selfish) interests at heart when it placed orders for vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca early on to vaccinate its citizens in a hurry last year. And why not? The country had parted ways with the European Union and was eager to find its way in the new world when the pandemic struck and the ‘new normal’ forced Britons to stay away from society and keep loved ones apart. What most people forget about the UK is that country endured one of the harshest and longest lockdowns in the world before embarking on its mass vaccination campaign in early December 2020.nThe same can be said of Israel that went into a long lockdown during the darkest months of 2020 before emerging from the health crisis, maskless and out in the open in mid-April this year. Social distancing and isolation have given way to some freedom, the freedom to socialise and mingle with each other sans masks outdoors as restrictions are being slowly lifted by authorities.
The message from the UK and Israel is this: the virus has been beaten back by successful vaccination campaigns and a semblance of normal is possible if people wait while the vaccines do their job. The pandemic, meanwhile, is still coming in waves; India has been felled by the second wave as Covid-19 infections reach record numbers every day. What’s different in Britain and Israel is variants have been curtailed by millions of shots in arms that has raised immunity levels among the people. Both countries, however, were victims of mass condemnation for their curtailment of gatherings and strict enforcement of social distancing norms last year and early this year.
Boris Johnson, Britain’s Prime Minister, on Monday said social distancing norms would be dumped in June. The prime minister was cautiously optimistic about the date: June 21, he said, when social distancing could end. “I think we’ve got a good chance, a good chance, of being able to dispense with one-meter plus.” However, the country could slowly open from May 17. The idea is to keep the health bubble going and restrict visitors as they could bring in variants of the virus. It’s a challenge but there is little option until the world rids itself of the deadly pathogen. Here, countries who act swiftly on vaccinations — like the UK, UAE and Israel — are better placed since there is no global policy on vaccination, though some baby steps have been under the aegis of the WHO and the UN. Johnson, however, is clear: “We’ve got to be very, very tough, and we’ve got to be as cautious as we can.” The PM refuses to be a victim of his health policy success. It’s important to save one’s country before saving the world. Vaccine charity begins at home. A lesson some world leaders can learn from the UK.
-
Opinion and Editorial
Covid-19: Inequity in access to vaccines abets...
More than one billion vaccine doses have now been administered... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Delhi Covid crisis: Why an NRI heart is in limbo
The common man has finally relinquished his faith in... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Storytelling gets us past tough situations
This was in the late 70s, when we lived in a dusty mining town called Dhanbad in Eastern India.
READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Why I am learning to be less empathetic
I have been feeling a bit clunky in the heart before I posted anything. It is a problem that I had never experienced before.
READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Dubai's charity initiatives touch 83 million...
Projects worth Dh1.2 billion rolled out despite obstacles posed by... READ MORE
-
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Sri Lankan expat wins Dh12...
The winner was on a vacation when he received the phone call from... READ MORE
-
Look: Never-seen-before photos capture Holy...
Shot over seven hours, the image took more than 50 hours to put... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 34-vehicle accident on Emirates Road
The incident happened towards Sharjah after Al Qudrah bridge. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital